StockMarketWire.com - Mining company BHP said it had appointed David Lamont as chief financial officer effective from 1 December 2020.

Lamont had been the CFO of the ASX-listed global biotech company CSL since January 2016. Prior to joining CSL, Lamont was the CFO and an executive director at MMG from 2010.


At 8:29am: [LON:BHP] Bhp Group PLC share price was +6.4p at 1654.8p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com