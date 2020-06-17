StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital said portfolio company Belluscura had been impacted by Covid-19 associated external supply chain issues.
The problems has increased the scarcity of certain key components, increased lead times, and reduced capacity at part manufacturers and testing facilities.
Belluscura, which develops oxygen-based treatment platforms, was in the process of completing the final surety tests and anticipated it would receive 510K clearance from the Federal Drug Administration within the second half.
At 9:29am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was -1.5p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: