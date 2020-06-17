StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital said it had signed a contract renewal with Universal Music France, to support its streaming service. Universal Music France had an established partnership with La Poste Mobile, one of France's most popular mobile virtual network operators, to offer a music service to its mobile subscribers. The La Poste Mobile streaming service features music sourced from UMG's catalogue of music genres and artists, and utilised 7digital's technology to access the catalogue as well as provide back-end user reporting.
At 9:54am: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was +0.04p at 0.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: