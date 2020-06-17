StockMarketWire.com - Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in May rose 1.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.22m, according to the Census Bureau.

The market had been expecting a similar rate, of 1.21m.

Housing starts, meanwhile, rose 4.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.97m, below expectations of 1.10m.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com