StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Cadence Minerals said joint venture partner Hastings Technology Metals had received a works permit for a process plant at their Yangibana rare earth project in Western Australia state.
Conditions of the approval included design and construction requirements, pollutant emission limits, monitoring requirements and compliance reporting.
The Yangibana project includes the development of five open pit mines, groundwater abstraction, on site processing of ore and tailings storage facilities.
Cadence owned 30% of the Yangibana, Yangibana North, Gossan, Hook, Kanes Gossan and Lions Ear rare earth deposits, which form part of the Yangibana deposit.
At 1:45pm: [LON:KDNC] Cadence Minerals Plc share price was +0.5p at 9.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: