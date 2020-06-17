StockMarketWire.com - Wagering group Catalyst Media said Sports Information Services, of which it owned about 20.5%, was beginning to return to full operations, with staff being un-furloughed through June and into July.
The move comes following the resumption of horse and greyhound racing in England from 1 June and horseracing in Ireland from 8, together with the reopening of licenced betting offices in England from 15 Jun.
'SIS has also informed the company that it has secured additional online content, increasing its ability to provide 24/7 content to its customers,' Catalyst said.
'The additional content includes horseracing from Germany, Czech Republic and Hungary.'
SIS had also launched its first competitive gaming e-sports product with bet365.
At 2:26pm: [LON:CMX] Catalyst Media Group PLC share price was +2p at 54.5p
