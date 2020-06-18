StockMarketWire.com - Network security company Corero Network Security hailed five new business wins for its cyber protection products over the last two months, totaling over $1.5m over the course of the contracts.
Two of the contract wins were sourced via its partner Juniper.
The contract wins were from various vendors across geographies including a US telecoms and internet service provider, a provider of hosting services across Canada, a wholesale telecoms operator operating across Latin America, a European based communication and cloud solutions provider and a UK-based provider of internet, mobile and telephony services.
'These customer wins demonstrate continued market demand for our SmartWall TDS and TDD solutions to protect against the growing frequency of DDoS attacks,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
