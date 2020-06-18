StockMarketWire.com - Gem Diamonds said it had seen a 'good level' of demand for the Letseng diamonds after the average price per carat rose year-on-year.
For the first half of the year, the company realised an average $/carat of $1,707, up from $1,687 last year.
'With an average dollar per carat for the first half of the year of $1,707, and with certain stones selling above their anticipated post- Covid19 valuations, it is clear that there is a good level of demand for the high quality Letseng diamonds,' the company said.
At 8:28am: [LON:GEMD] Gem Diamonds Ltd share price was +0.95p at 25.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: