StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline Wizz Air has announced it will open three new bases in Germany, Romania and Russia, and expand its existing base in Belgrade, Serbia.
Wizz Air said that it will deploy seven aircraft and launch 44 new routes as part of its expansion, including two based aircraft and 12 new routes in Bacau, Romania.
At its base in Serbia, it will deploy one additional aircraft, taking the base to three aircraft and nine new routes.
At its new base in Dortmund, Germany it will have three based aircraft and 18 new routes, and in St. Petersburg, Russia, the airline will have one based aircraft and five new routes.
Chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: 'We continue take advantage of market opportunities and re-stimulate demand for low-cost travel.
'This expansion further contributes to the vital recovery of the economy in our markets and we remain focused on best servicing them, while protecting the health of our customers and employees.'
At 9:42am: [LON:WIZZ] Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price was +24p at 3340p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: