StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company Calisen detailed plans to restructure its Lowri Beck business that was expected to result in up to 250 job cuts.
The plans were expected to result in Lowri Beck achieving at least break-even at an earnings (EBITDA) level in fiscal 2021, but also lead to a reduction of up to 250 full time equivalent roles throughout the UK.
A restructuring reserve of approximately £4m would be recorded in the group's accounts for the half-year to 30 June 2020 which were due to be published on 4 August, the company said.
At 9:55am: [LON:CLSN] share price was +1.83p at 201.83p
