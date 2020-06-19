StockMarketWire.com - Ncondezi Energy said progress had been delayed on the development of its flagship coal-fired power project and coal mine in Tete, Mozambique.
The delay came after discussions with state power company EDM indicated that available technical and market assumptions for a tariff agreement were out of date.
New independent studies were expected to add at least two months to the project development programme, moving a tariff agreement into the second half of 2020.
'Based on this, the company has submitted an updated work programme to EDM for review and will provide a more detailed timetable update to investors at the appropriate time,' Ncondezi Energy said.
Construction contracts, meanwhile, were expected to be signed in the third quarter of 2020.
At 9:25am: [LON:NCCL] Ncondezi Energy Limited share price was -0.7p at 3.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
