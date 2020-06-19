StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage fund Gore Street said JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy had subscribed for £2.88m of its shares.
The company also detailed plans to raise funds through an equity placing and said it was closing in on 50MW acquisition in Scotland.
Additionally, the company had secured exclusivity on a new 20MW asset near London and had an additional 900MW in exclusivity and pipeline.
JXTG, the largest oil company in Japan, was expanding its power business from traditional generation to more diversified generation.
Gore Street and JXTG would explore 'the possibility of working together on various fronts leveraging Gore Street's expertise on storage technology and JXTG's expertise in the energy business in Japan,' the company said.
At 9:43am: [LON:GSF] Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was +0.5p at 97.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
