StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company KEFI Minerals said plans remain on schedule to secure financing for its Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia by October this year, and accelerate construction in 2021 and gold production in 2022.
Tulu Kapi Gold Mines Shares Company said it had signed off on all capital expenditure, operating and financing requirements for Tulu Kapi project, which would need funding of about US$221m. That was US$21m less than reported in the 2018 KEFI annual report of US$242m, the company said.
At 10:10am: [LON:KEFI] KEFI Minerals PLC share price was +0.03p at 0.96p
