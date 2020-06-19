StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil and Gas said it had granted a two-week extension on the settlement of the planned sale of its Welch project in Texas to Eagle Natural Resources.
The company had last month agreed to sell the asset to Eagle for $300k and an initial non-refundable deposit of $30k was paid
The purchaser had sought and Mosman had granted the extension on the basis that the deposit was increased to $60k. The deposit had now been received.
Full settlement of the balance was now expected to occur on 3 July.
At 1:35pm: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was +0.01p at 0.14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: