StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear giant JD Sports Fashion said it was looking at a number of 'strategic options' for Go Outdoors.
The update came in the wake of media speculation that Go Outdoors was on the brink of administration.
JD sports, however, said the company had not yet appointed administrators.
'The group can confirm that it has considered a number of strategic options for Go and that Go's directors have lodged the notice in court,' JD Sports said.
'This notice creates an immediate moratorium around the company and its property which lasts for ten business days during this moratorium, Go's creditors cannot take legal action or continue with any existing legal proceedings against the company without the Court's permission,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: