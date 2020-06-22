StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld said it had beefed up its credit lines after securing a new $250m secured debt facility with a maturity of 2023.
The new debt facility, together with the covenant amendments and revolving credit facility increase of $110m announced on 28 May 2020, further 'strengthens the group's balance sheet as cinemas begin to re-open around the world,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
