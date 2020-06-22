StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Vast Resources said it had raised £1.49m from a share issue to settle a liability to Atlas Capital Markets and fund initial production from its Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania.
Vast said it received interest from certain other investors in participating for a further £0.11m on similar terms and would make a further announcement when arrangements were finalised.
'We are happy that the final stages of development at Baita Plai are proceeding on time and as planned and expect that the funds raised today will take us through to the anticipated date when we can achieve cash flow through the sale of concentrate,' chief executive Andrew Prelea said.
At 8:43am: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
