StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner SolGold said it had resumed exploration activities at a number of concessions in Ecuador, with strict Covid-19 protocols in place.
SolGold said the Ecuadorean government had publicly recognised the critical role mining played in rebuilding the economy and had encouraged a return to production activities.
All regulatory approvals had received for scout drilling at the Porvenir, La Hueca and Blanca projects there.
Drilling equipment had been mobilised to Porvenir, with logistics and camp construction nearing completion.
A drill rig was meanwhile preparing to move to the La Hueca project.
SolGold said its regional exploration programme fwas ully funded, alongside its pre-feasibility study at Alpala, following a recent successful capital raising.
Field activities had resumed at other priority regional projects including Rio Amarillo, Chical, Cisne-Loja, Sharug and Timbara.
'SolGold's comprehensive tenure position across the productive metallogenic belts of Ecuador from north to south in our four operational subsidiaries provides the platform for the discovery of a pipeline of wholly owned and significant copper gold porphyry deposits,' chief executive Nicholas Mather said.
'We believe that this strategy will see SolGold ultimately emerge as one of the world's premier copper gold miners.'
At 9:18am: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was +0.13p at 21.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: