StockMarketWire.com - CyanConnode said it had now commenced shipment of Omnimesh RF modules to Genus Power Infrastructures for the order that was announced in January 2020.
The customer, Genus Power Infrastructures, would now commence volume production of Omnimesh enabled smart meters for the end customer, a utility located in South India, the company said.
The first shipment of 10,000 Omnimesh RF Modules was made to Genus in June 2020, with advanced payment for those modules facilitated by a letter of credit, provided by Genus.
'As a result of Covid-19 there have been some minor delays to the commencement of field installation works, however significant progress has been made on software and integration scope of works,' the company added.
At 9:35am: [LON:CYAN] CyanConnode PLC share price was +0.3p at 4.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: