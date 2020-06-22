StockMarketWire.com - Network hardware supplier Ethernity Networks said it had signed a contract with Hong Kong Techtronics Electronic Technology to manage the distribution of its 100Gbps ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC throughout the Chinese market.

The new relationship would streamline delivery of the ACE-NIC100 to the Chinese market, where Ethernity had seen a 'significant uptick in its engagements with telecom operators and system integrators in recent months,' the company said.

'By using a regional distributor, Ethernity will also benefit from expedited cash flow from order placements and Techtronics' local technical support resources,' it added.




At 9:44am: [LON:ENET] Ethernity Networks Ltd share price was +4.5p at 24p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com