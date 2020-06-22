StockMarketWire.com - IT governance services supplier GRC said billings were almost 20% ahead of management's expectations.
The company assumed April would be the nadir and had planned for a V-shaped recovery starting in May and continuing through the second quarter. But following a strong rebound in May, the company said it was currently trading ahead of that plan.
'Website traffic and transaction volume both started a sustained rebound from April,' the company said.
At 10:01am: [LON:GRC] GRC International Group Plc share price was +0.5p at 29p
