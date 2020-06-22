StockMarketWire.com - Lender Amigo warned that the 'substantial increase' in the rate of complaints received was expected to be 'material.'
'Since our announcement on 8 June, Amigo has continued to see a substantial increase in the rate of complaints,' the company said.
'The additional cost of complaints received subsequent to 31 March 2020 is expected to be material, as a result of the substantial increase in the rate of complaints received,' it added.
The company also said it was in talks with the Financial Conduct Authority to extend the date of completion of voluntary requirement beyond 26 June.
The company previously reached a voluntary requirement with the FCA to work through and reach a decision on a backlog of complaints before the end of June.
At 10:10am: [LON:AMGO] Amigo Holdings Plc share price was -2.37p at 7.43p
