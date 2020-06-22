StockMarketWire.com - Argentina-focused oil company President Energy swung to a deep annual loss after it wrote down the value of its Pirity prospect in Paraguay and its Puesto Guardian field in Argentina.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to $93.6m, compared to a profit of $6.1m on-year.
A write down of $48.5m on the value of the Pirity licence was taken in recognition of the current challenging environment, characterised by a slump in oil prices owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Energy said the partial impairment charge made on the licence also reflected indications arising from efforts to sell a stake in the asset.
Planned drilling in Paraguay had been deferred into 2021.
The impairment review for Puesto Guardian in Argentina followed a reduction in reserves and changes to the timing of future development plans.
The company had made a strategic decision to focus on developing the higher-margin Rio Negro concessions. An impairment of $39.9m was made to leave the remaining recoverable value of $5.2m.
President Energy's revenue for the year fell 14% to $40.8m following operational shutdowns and a fall in the oil price. Output had risen 6% to 2,415 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
President Energy confirmed that it was planning to return to drilling late in the third quarter or early in the fourth, with at least two wells being planned in the Rio Negro province.
'With demand slowly picking up, there is optimism that the steps taken so far this year have placed President in a robust position to grow in the medium term if not before and to be able to take advantage of opportunities that arise,' the company said.
At 1:23pm: [LON:PPC] President Energy Plc share price was 0p at 1.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
