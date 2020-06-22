StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said it had extended an operational pause in North America through September.
The company initially announced a 30-day pause in operations on 13 March and had now extended it three times, reflecting public health challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.
At 2:59pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -80.75p at 1165.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
