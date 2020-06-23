StockMarketWire.com - Generic drugmaker Beximco Pharmaceuticals said it expected 'some impact' from the Covid-19 pandemic on annual profit.
Following its previous announcement that annual revenue would be lower than expected, owing to the impact of the pandemic on its international distribution network and supply chain, the company said it also expected 'some impact on profitability for the full year 2020.'
The update arrived as the company reported higher sales and profit in its fiscal third quarter.
Net profit rose 21.5% to Bangladesh Taka (BDT) 909.3m, or £8.6m, up from BDT 748.6m, or £6.8m on-year while revenue increased 14.8% to BDT 6,610.1m, or £62.6m.
At 8:47am: [LON:BXP] Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price was -4.5p at 36p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: