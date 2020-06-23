StockMarketWire.com - RNA-based therapy developer Silence Therapeutics said its pipeline and clinical development remained on track.
The company also announced that it had submitted a registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on a proposed listing of American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq.
Preparations to submit to the Federal Drug Administration an investigational new drug package for wholly-owned asset SLN360 were on schedule for later this year.
Another treatment candidate, SLN124, had received rare paediatric disease designation for beta-thalassaemia, and orphan drug designation for myelodysplastic syndrome from the FDA.
Patient recruitment for a trial would recommence under two new protocols, SLN124-002 and SLN124-003, with clinical trial applications to be filed in the second half of 2020 for both.
Silence Therapeutics also announced that it had appointed Eric Floyd as head of global regulatory affairs, and John Whittaker to its scientific advisory board.
The company said it had a 'strong' cash position, with cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits of £52m as at 29 May.
'2020 to date has seen Silence continue to make exceptional progress in securing additional high value partnerships, advancing our proprietary pipeline and further augmenting our senior team,' executive chairman Iain Ross said.
'The board is continuing its search for a new CEO as we move on to the next exciting phase of expansion for the company with our intention to issue ADSs on Nasdaq.'
'We continue to monitor the evolving Covid-19 pandemic but are pleased to note that we have not experienced any significant disruption to our operations.'
At 8:50am: [LON:SLN] Silence Therapeutics PLC share price was +26p at 452p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: