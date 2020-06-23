StockMarketWire.com - Smart meter installer Smart Metering Systems said it expected its underlying profit for the year to be in line with earlier expectations, reflecting the resilience of its business model.
The company said in an update to coincide with its annual general meeting that its index-linked annualised recurring revenue at the end of May was £75.9m.
Smart Metering Systems reiterated that it had commenced a phased resumption of field work following a temporary suspension of non-essential activities, including smart meter installations, on 24 March.
The company said it would implement a revised dividend policy, as published on 17 March, that included payment of 25p per share for the year through December 2020 in four equal cash increments of 6.25p, starting in October.
Smart Metering Systems said it intended to increase dividends at least in line with the retail price index every year until the end of the 2024 financial year.
'The dividends are well covered by existing long-term and recurring cash flow generation,' it added.
At 8:57am: [LON:SMS] Smart Metering Systems PLC share price was -1.5p at 576.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
