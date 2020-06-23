StockMarketWire.com - Commercial real estate investment company Custodian REIT cut its dividend target after reporting a sharp fall in profit on a decline in the value of its property portfolio owing to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said it would target dividends per share for the first half of the year ending 31 March 2021 of no less than an aggregate 1.5p, down from 3.325p a share on-year.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit fell 91% to £2.1m on-year after the company's aggregate property valuation decrease by £25.8m.
Net asset value total return per share slowed to 1.1% from 5.9% on-year following a 'significant impact' from the Covid-19 pandemic, with a £12.5m valuation decrease in the final quarter of the year and just 70% of rent collected relating to the quarter ending 30 June 2020.
Looking ahead, the company said the dearth of investment yield, particularly from UK bonds, would support real estate pricing.
'Property yields are currently showing a circa 6% margin over UK 10 year gilts, which is the widest margin on record. In expectation of continued low gilt rates this margin is likely to support real estate pricing despite a recent decline in capital values,' the company said.
At 9:49am: [LON:CREI] Custodian Reit Plc share price was +0.95p at 93.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: