StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser said it had appointed Vodafone chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle as a non-executive director.

Della Valle has been Vodafone CFO since 2018.


[LON:RB.] Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC share price was +90p at 7228p

[LON:VOD] Vodafone Group PLC share price was +3.78p at 130.56p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com