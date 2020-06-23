StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser said it had appointed Vodafone chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle as a non-executive director.
Della Valle has been Vodafone CFO since 2018.
At 1:09pm:
[LON:RB.] Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC share price was +90p at 7228p
[LON:VOD] Vodafone Group PLC share price was +3.78p at 130.56p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: