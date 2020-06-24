Interim Result
25/06/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
26/06/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
30/06/2020 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
30/06/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
30/06/2020 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)
16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
17/07/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
Final Result
25/06/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
25/06/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
25/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
25/06/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)
29/06/2020 Distil PLC (DIS)
29/06/2020 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
29/06/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
29/06/2020 Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (AVO)
30/06/2020 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
30/06/2020 Aseana Properties Ltd (ASPL)
30/06/2020 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
30/06/2020 Solid State PLC (SOLI)
30/06/2020 Sydbank AS (0MGE)
01/07/2020 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)
09/07/2020 Ilika PLC (IKA)
14/07/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
14/07/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
16/07/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
21/07/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
AGM / EGM
25/06/2020 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
25/06/2020 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)
25/06/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
25/06/2020 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)
25/06/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
25/06/2020 Biome Technologies PLC (BIOM)
25/06/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
25/06/2020 Capita PLC (CPI)
25/06/2020 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
25/06/2020 Forbes Ventures (FOR)
25/06/2020 Helios Underwriting PLC (HUW)
25/06/2020 Global Invacom Group (GINV)
25/06/2020 KRM22 PLC (KRM)
25/06/2020 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
25/06/2020 NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Ltd (NBDG)
25/06/2020 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
25/06/2020 Bh Macro Limited (BHMG)
25/06/2020 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)
25/06/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)
25/06/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
25/06/2020 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)
25/06/2020 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
25/06/2020 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
25/06/2020 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
25/06/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
25/06/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
25/06/2020 Africa Opportunity Fund (AOF)
26/06/2020 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
26/06/2020 Metal Tiger PLC (MTR)
26/06/2020 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
26/06/2020 Petro Matad Limited (MATD)
26/06/2020 Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY)
26/06/2020 Hydrogen Group PLC (HYDG)
26/06/2020 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
26/06/2020 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
26/06/2020 Countrywide PLC (CWD)
26/06/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
26/06/2020 Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC (SYM)
26/06/2020 Bh Global Limited (BHGG)
26/06/2020 Cleantech Building Materials Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (CBM)
26/06/2020 Comptoir Group PLC (COM)
26/06/2020 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)
29/06/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC)
29/06/2020 Volvere PLC (VLE)
29/06/2020 Spinnaker Opportunities PLC (SOP)
29/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
29/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
29/06/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)
29/06/2020 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC (PRD)
29/06/2020 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ord Shs (0HBY)
29/06/2020 United Oil & Gas PLC (UOG)
29/06/2020 Hawkwing PLC (HNG)
29/06/2020 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
29/06/2020 Datang Intl Power Generation Co Ld (DAT)
29/06/2020 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)
30/06/2020 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
30/06/2020 Rurelec PLC (RUR)
30/06/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)
30/06/2020 Robinson PLC (RBN)
30/06/2020 Sig PLC (SHI)
30/06/2020 Prospex Oil And Gas PLC (PXOG)
30/06/2020 Cobra Resources Plc Ord 1p (COBR)
30/06/2020 Phoenix Global Resources PLC (PGR)
30/06/2020 Pollen Street Secured Lending PLC (PSSL)
30/06/2020 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
30/06/2020 Reach4Entertainment Enterprises PLC (R4E)
30/06/2020 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
30/06/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
30/06/2020 Attraqt Group PLC (ATQT)
30/06/2020 Woodbois Limited (WBI)
30/06/2020 Armadale Capital PLC (ACP)
30/06/2020 W Resources PLC (WRES)
30/06/2020 Universe Group PLC (UNG)
30/06/2020 Trans-Siberian Gold PLC (TSG)
30/06/2020 National World PLC (NWOR)
30/06/2020 Safestay PLC (SSTY)
30/06/2020 Crimson Tide PLC (TIDE)
30/06/2020 Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT)
30/06/2020 Borders & Southern Petroleum PLC (BOR)
30/06/2020 Chapel Down Group PLC (CDGP)
30/06/2020 Ingenta PLC (ING)
30/06/2020 Metal Tiger PLC (MTR)
30/06/2020 4D Pharma PLC (DDDD)
30/06/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
30/06/2020 Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX)
30/06/2020 Mustang Energy Plc Ord 1p (MUST)
30/06/2020 Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Plc (GRID)
30/06/2020 Gyg PLC (GYG)
30/06/2020 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)
30/06/2020 Inspired Energy PLC (INSE)
01/07/2020 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)
01/07/2020 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (DSM)
01/07/2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
02/07/2020 Concepta PLC (CPT)
02/07/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
06/07/2020 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)
06/07/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
06/07/2020 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
07/07/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
07/07/2020 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
08/07/2020 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
08/07/2020 Steppe Cement LTD (STCM)
08/07/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
09/07/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)
09/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
09/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
09/07/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
09/07/2020 Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF)
09/07/2020 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)
10/07/2020 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
10/07/2020 DPA Group (0LCQ)
14/07/2020 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
14/07/2020 Bluerock Diamonds PLC (BRD)
14/07/2020 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
15/07/2020 Danakali Limited (DNK)
16/07/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
16/07/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
16/07/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
16/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
16/07/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)
16/07/2020 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
17/07/2020 Dcc PLC (DCC)
20/07/2020 Providence Resources PLC (PVR)
21/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
22/07/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
22/07/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
23/07/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
23/07/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)
23/07/2020 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)
23/07/2020 Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (WKOF)
23/07/2020 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)
23/07/2020 Vp PLC (VP.)
24/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
24/07/2020 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
Trading Statement
22/07/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
Ex-Dividend
25/06/2020 Gazprom Neft PJSC (GAZ)
25/06/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)
25/06/2020 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
25/06/2020 Jpmorgan Euro Small Co. Trust PLC (JESC)
25/06/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
25/06/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
25/06/2020 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)
25/06/2020 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
25/06/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
25/06/2020 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
25/06/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
25/06/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
25/06/2020 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
25/06/2020 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)
25/06/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
25/06/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
25/06/2020 Mercantile Investment Trust (The) PLC (MRC)
25/06/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
25/06/2020 Best Of The Best PLC (BOTB)
25/06/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)
25/06/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
25/06/2020 Alpha Real Trust (ARTL)
25/06/2020 Total S.a. Total Adr Repsg One Ord Shs (0A30)
26/06/2020 General Electric Co. (GEC)
29/06/2020 Total SA (TTA)
30/06/2020 Comcast Corp Comcast A Ord Shs (0QYF)
01/07/2020 S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. (SNGR)
02/07/2020 Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)
02/07/2020 Acer Incorporated Gdr Repr 5 Shs Com Stk Twd10144a (ACIA)
02/07/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
02/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
02/07/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
02/07/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
02/07/2020 Hemingway Debenture (06HB)
02/07/2020 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
02/07/2020 Cisco Systems Inc Cisco Systems Ord Shs (0R0K)
02/07/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
02/07/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)
02/07/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)
02/07/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIG1)
02/07/2020 Record PLC (REC)
02/07/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)
02/07/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
02/07/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
02/07/2020 Jpmorgan Chase Co Jpmorgan Chase Ord Shs (0Q1F)
02/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
02/07/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)
02/07/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
02/07/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
02/07/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)
02/07/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)
02/07/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)
02/07/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
02/07/2020 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
02/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
02/07/2020 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
02/07/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
02/07/2020 Acer Inc (ACID)
02/07/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
02/07/2020 Zegona Communications Plc (ZEG)
02/07/2020 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
02/07/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
02/07/2020 Calculus Vct Plc (CLC)
06/07/2020 China Life Insurance Co Ltd China Life Insurance Adr Rep 5 H Ord Shs (0A2E)
08/07/2020 Mastercard Inc Mastercard Ord Shs Class A (0R2Z)
09/07/2020 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)
09/07/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
09/07/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
09/07/2020 Verizon Communications Inc Verizon Communications Ord Shs (0Q1S)
09/07/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)
09/07/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
09/07/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
09/07/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
09/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
09/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
09/07/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
09/07/2020 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (BGUK)
09/07/2020 Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC)
09/07/2020 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)
10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corp (NLMA)
14/07/2020 Abbott Laboratories Abbott Laboratories Ord Shs (0Q15)
14/07/2020 Oracle Corp Oracle Ord Shs (0R1Z)
15/07/2020 Gazprom Oao (81JK)
15/07/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)
15/07/2020 Skipton Building Society Int Bearing Shares (SKIP)
15/07/2020 PJSC Gazprom (OGZD)
16/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
16/07/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)
16/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc Venture Ord 1p (TPON)
16/07/2020 Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH)
16/07/2020 Character Group PLC (CCT)
16/07/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
16/07/2020 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
17/07/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)
23/07/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
23/07/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)
23/07/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)
23/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
23/07/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com