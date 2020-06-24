StockMarketWire.com - Oil services group Petrofac warned that its trading performance had been materially impacted by the Covid-19 crisis and an associated plunge in oil prices.
In a trading update for the six months through June, the company said revenue at its engineering and construction division was expected to fall to around $1.6bn, driven by pandemic-related project delays.
Petrofac did not provide a comparative revenue figure for the division. Last year, it said the division posted first-half revenue of $2.3bn.
Net margins in the division were expected to contract to between 2.00% and 2.25%, reflecting Covid-19 related costs, project mix and commercial settlement of the Jazan project.
In the engineering and production services division, meanwhile, revenue was expected to be flat at around $450m, with net margins of between 3.5% and 4.0%.
'Looking ahead, it remains unclear how long Covid-19 and low oil prices will continue to disrupt business activity and impact business performance,' Petrofac said.
'As a result, full year 2020 revenue and margin guidance remains suspended.'
'However, we remain confident that the actions we have taken to strengthen the balance sheet, invest in our core capability and reduce structural costs will best position us for the recovery when it occurs.'
