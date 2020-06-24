StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk welcomed news that Standard & Poor's had upgraded its long-term issuer credit rating to 'B' from 'B-' with a stable outlook.
Petropavlovsk noted that the credit ratings based its upgrade on expectations the company 'will continue to report solid results in 2020-2021 on the back of its operating performance stabilizing and supportive gold prices'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: