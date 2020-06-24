StockMarketWire.com - Pub group JD Wetherspoon said it would reopen pubs in England on 4 July 2020, in line with government guidance.
The bulk of its staff, around 35,616, intended to return to work, the company said, citing a survey carried out on 18 June.
JD Wetherspoon said it did not currently intend to start any new pub development projects in the next 12 months, but added that a small number of projects that were 'on site' when pubs closed would be completed in due course.
Its full-year results were now due to be announced on 9 October.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
