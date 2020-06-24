StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory protection equipment maker Avon Rubber said it had won a five-year contract worth up to $50m to supply the US Department of Defense with its M50 Mask System, related spares and accessories.
Avon anticipated receiving the first order shortly with deliveries expected to commence in the second half of the current financial year and contributing to its expected military revenues for the 2020 financial year.
The M50 sustainment contract further 'underpins the outlook for our military business and demonstrates our long-term relationship with this important customer,' the company said.
At 8:07am: [LON:AVON] Avon Rubber PLC share price was +72.5p at 3292.5p
