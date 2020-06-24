StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Futura Medical said the impact of Covid-19 had been 'limited' to date and said it had continued to make 'good progress' on regulatory submissions for its erectile dysfunction treatment in both Europe and USA.
The company said regulatory submissions for its erectile dysfunction treatment, MED3000, in both Europe and USA were on track.
The company also said it continued to target submission of the regulatory dossier to the FDA by the end of third quarter of 2020 for the USA.
At 8:17am: [LON:FUM] Futura Medical PLC share price was +0.5p at 18.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: