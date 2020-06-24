StockMarketWire.com - Customised electronics manufacturer DiscoverIE Group reported that profit was flat as higher costs offset a rise in revenue.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit rose 1% to £19.5m on-year as revenue increased 8% to £466m.
Profit growth was 'limited by the higher value of acquisitions this year, with resulting higher non-tax deductible acquisition costs,' the company said.
In the first quarter of the year, sales were running 10% lower on an organic basis on-year. June orders and sales, however, were tracking ahead of those in May, the company said.
'With a strong funnel of design wins and acquisition targets, the group is well positioned for a return to strong growth as conditions recover,' it added.
