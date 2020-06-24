StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate investment trust Local Shopping REIT cut losses as lower operating expenses offset a fall in rental income.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £0.06m from £1.90m on-year, while gross rental income more than halved to £459K from £229K.
Operating expenses fell to £45K from £672K on-year, helping net rental income return to growth. Net rental income was 184K compared with a loss 213K on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: