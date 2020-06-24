StockMarketWire.com - Software provider to the education space Tribal said it expected its annual revenue and earnings to fall in line with current market forecasts.
Revenue for the year through December 2020 was expected in the region of £70m and adjusted operating earnings at about £13m.
Last year, the company posted revenue of £78.2m and adjusted operating earnings of £15.4m.
Tribal said expenditure and cash had been tightly managed with collections stronger than forecast and net cash at 22 June at £7.2m.
'The group has responded well to the challenges brought by COVID-19, benefitting from the strong annual recurring revenues that have been a key area of growth in recent years,' it said.
