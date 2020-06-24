StockMarketWire.com - Car dealership Lookers said a search for a new chairman was underway to guide the business through the next phase of its development.
The company said was also seeking two new non-executive directors after Richard Walker, senior independent director and Sally Cabrini, non-executive-director and chair of the remuneration committee, both confirmed that they would not stand for re-election at the AGM on 29 June 2020.
Chairman Phil White would assume the role of executive chairman with effect from 1 July 2020 to 'oversee this transitional period,' the company said.
At 10:03am: [LON:LOOK] Lookers PLC share price was +0.43p at 22.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: