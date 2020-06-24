FTSE 100 Polymetal International 1606.50 +2.00% Flutter Entertainment 11432.50 +0.51% Ocado Group 1984.25 +0.16% Fresnillo 853.80 +0.02% Compass Group 1109.00 -5.78% Kingfisher 214.80 -5.33% International Consolidated Airlines 238.65 -5.26% Rolls-Royce Holdings 302.90 -4.69% Persimmon 2257.50 -4.42% FTSE 250 Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1175.00 +1.73% Fdm Group (Holdings) 939.50 +1.13% Apax Global Alpha Limited 140.30 +0.94% Tr Property Investment Trust 354.75 +0.78% Integrafin Holdings 482.75 +0.57% Crest Nicholson Holdings 222.60 -11.24% Petrofac Limited 196.25 -10.96% Micro Focus International 436.20 -7.97% Hammerson 96.45 -6.95% Mitchells & Butlers 206.00 -6.36% FTSE 350 Polymetal International 1606.50 +2.00% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1175.00 +1.73% Fdm Group (Holdings) 939.50 +1.13% Apax Global Alpha Limited 140.30 +0.94% Tr Property Investment Trust 354.75 +0.78% Crest Nicholson Holdings 222.60 -11.24% Petrofac Limited 196.25 -10.96% Micro Focus International 436.20 -7.97% Hammerson 96.45 -6.95% Mitchells & Butlers 206.00 -6.36% AIM Fastjet 0.21 +55.56% Comptoir Group 5.70 +39.02% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.41 +27.69% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 18.50 +23.33% Tavistock Investments 1.70 +21.43% Baron Oil 0.11 -15.38% Oracle Power 1.00 -13.04% Renold 11.80 -11.61% Strategic Minerals 0.40 -11.11% Webis Holdings 1.60 -11.11% Overall Market Fastjet 0.21 +55.56% Comptoir Group 5.70 +39.02% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.41 +27.69% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 18.50 +23.33% Tavistock Investments 1.70 +21.43% Baron Oil 0.11 -15.38% Oracle Power 1.00 -13.04% Renold 11.80 -11.61% Crest Nicholson Holdings 222.60 -11.24% Strategic Minerals 0.40 -11.11%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -