FTSE 100
Polymetal International                 1606.50       +2.00%
Flutter Entertainment                  11432.50       +0.51%
Ocado Group                             1984.25       +0.16%
Fresnillo                                853.80       +0.02%
Compass Group                           1109.00       -5.78%
Kingfisher                               214.80       -5.33%
International Consolidated Airlines      238.65       -5.26%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     302.90       -4.69%
Persimmon                               2257.50       -4.42%

FTSE 250
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1175.00       +1.73%
Fdm Group (Holdings)                     939.50       +1.13%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                140.30       +0.94%
Tr Property Investment Trust             354.75       +0.78%
Integrafin Holdings                      482.75       +0.57%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 222.60      -11.24%
Petrofac Limited                         196.25      -10.96%
Micro Focus International                436.20       -7.97%
Hammerson                                 96.45       -6.95%
Mitchells & Butlers                      206.00       -6.36%

FTSE 350
Polymetal International                 1606.50       +2.00%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1175.00       +1.73%
Fdm Group (Holdings)                     939.50       +1.13%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                140.30       +0.94%
Tr Property Investment Trust             354.75       +0.78%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 222.60      -11.24%
Petrofac Limited                         196.25      -10.96%
Micro Focus International                436.20       -7.97%
Hammerson                                 96.45       -6.95%
Mitchells & Butlers                      206.00       -6.36%

AIM
Fastjet                                    0.21      +55.56%
Comptoir Group                             5.70      +39.02%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.41      +27.69%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       18.50      +23.33%
Tavistock Investments                      1.70      +21.43%
Baron Oil                                  0.11      -15.38%
Oracle Power                               1.00      -13.04%
Renold                                    11.80      -11.61%
Strategic Minerals                         0.40      -11.11%
Webis Holdings                             1.60      -11.11%

Overall Market
Fastjet                                    0.21      +55.56%
Comptoir Group                             5.70      +39.02%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.41      +27.69%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       18.50      +23.33%
Tavistock Investments                      1.70      +21.43%
Baron Oil                                  0.11      -15.38%
Oracle Power                               1.00      -13.04%
Renold                                    11.80      -11.61%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 222.60      -11.24%
Strategic Minerals                         0.40      -11.11%