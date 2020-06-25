StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Polymetal International has completed the previously announced sale of North Kaluga to North Kaluga Mining for $35.7m.
The company said the transaction completed on 23 June.
The total value of the deal amounts to $35.7m and comprises $10.7m in cash, which has already been paid, royalties with a fair value of $19.1m and repayment of all debt owed by the North Kaluga's license holder to Polymetal in the amount of $5.9m payable by 31 August 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: