StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investor UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCM) has completed the sale of its only City of London office asset Eldon House for £40m, following an exchange of contracts in early May.
The company, which is managed and advised by Aberdeen Standard Investments, said it acquired the property in 2015 for £27.8m and that it had recently completed its asset management plan, to achieve full occupancy and capture rental reversionary potential after a refurbishment of the building's public spaces.
Lead Manager of UKCM at Aberdeen Standard Investments Will Fulton said: 'Eldon House has been a highly successful investment on behalf of our shareholders and, having completed our asset management plan, we feel now is the right time for us to part company with it. As a result, we no longer have any exposure to the City of London market.
'This disposal, along with the other recent sales we have achieved, also gives us further financial liquidity as part of our strong balance sheet.'
At 8:05am: [LON:UKCM] UK Commercial Property Reit Limited share price was +0.25p at 65.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
