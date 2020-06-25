StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation developer Unite announced it has raised approximately £300m through a placing, the proceeds of which will be used to accelerate its growth in London and prime provincial markets.
A total of 34,482,759 new ordinary shares were placed, having been issued at a price of 870p per placing share.
Unite said the placing price represents a discount of 3.1% to the middle market closing price on 24 June 2020 of 897.5p.
Chief executive Richard Smith said: 'The successful completion of this fundraise is further evidence of the strong investor support for Unite, our future prospects and the attractive fundamentals of the student accommodation sector.'
He added: 'The proceeds will be used to accelerate growth opportunities in London and prime provincial markets where we see continued strong demand for the high quality, affordable accommodation we provide.'
At 8:14am: [LON:UTG] Unite Group PLC share price was -22.5p at 875p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
