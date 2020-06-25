FTSE 100 London Stock Exchange Group 8044.00 +0.37% Severn Trent 2495.00 +0.20% Segro 883.60 +0.18% National Grid 962.40 +0.17% Bunzl 2065.00 +0.15% Aviva 263.30 -6.00% Mondi 1468.75 -5.70% Sage Group 658.70 -4.62% British American Tobacco 3026.00 -4.44% Standard Chartered 412.35 -4.24% FTSE 250 Crest Nicholson Holdings 218.70 +6.58% Petropavlovsk 31.35 +4.50% Apax Global Alpha Limited 142.50 +2.96% Ferrexpo 177.75 +0.88% Centamin 177.43 +0.87% Mitchells & Butlers 187.80 -7.94% Centrica 38.98 -7.52% Provident Financial 170.35 -7.42% Trainline 462.00 -7.41% Easyjet 688.40 -6.97% FTSE 350 Crest Nicholson Holdings 218.70 +6.58% Petropavlovsk 31.35 +4.50% Apax Global Alpha Limited 142.50 +2.96% Ferrexpo 177.75 +0.88% Centamin 177.43 +0.87% Mitchells & Butlers 187.80 -7.94% Centrica 38.98 -7.52% Provident Financial 170.35 -7.42% Trainline 462.00 -7.41% Easyjet 688.40 -6.97% AIM Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 2.35 +193.75% GoldStone Resources 6.55 +31.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 18.50 +23.33% Quadrise Fuels International 2.15 +22.86% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.75 +15.38% Non-standard Finance 8.40 -26.96% Velocys 7.78 -26.26% Deepmatter Group 1.75 -14.63% Webis Holdings 1.55 -13.89% Kodal Minerals 0.05 -13.64% Overall Market Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 2.35 +193.75% GoldStone Resources 6.55 +31.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 18.50 +23.33% Quadrise Fuels International 2.15 +22.86% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.75 +15.38% Non-standard Finance 8.40 -26.96% Velocys 7.78 -26.26% Deepmatter Group 1.75 -14.63% Webis Holdings 1.55 -13.89% Kodal Minerals 0.05 -13.64%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -