FTSE 100
London Stock Exchange Group             8044.00       +0.37%
Severn Trent                            2495.00       +0.20%
Segro                                    883.60       +0.18%
National Grid                            962.40       +0.17%
Bunzl                                   2065.00       +0.15%
Aviva                                    263.30       -6.00%
Mondi                                   1468.75       -5.70%
Sage Group                               658.70       -4.62%
British American Tobacco                3026.00       -4.44%
Standard Chartered                       412.35       -4.24%

FTSE 250
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 218.70       +6.58%
Petropavlovsk                             31.35       +4.50%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                142.50       +2.96%
Ferrexpo                                 177.75       +0.88%
Centamin                                 177.43       +0.87%
Mitchells & Butlers                      187.80       -7.94%
Centrica                                  38.98       -7.52%
Provident Financial                      170.35       -7.42%
Trainline                                462.00       -7.41%
Easyjet                                  688.40       -6.97%

FTSE 350
AIM
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         2.35     +193.75%
GoldStone Resources                        6.55      +31.00%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       18.50      +23.33%
Quadrise Fuels International               2.15      +22.86%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    3.75      +15.38%
Non-standard Finance                       8.40      -26.96%
Velocys                                    7.78      -26.26%
Deepmatter Group                           1.75      -14.63%
Webis Holdings                             1.55      -13.89%
Kodal Minerals                             0.05      -13.64%

Overall Market
