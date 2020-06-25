StockMarketWire.com - Securities company Cenkos Securities said revenue in the first five months of year were higher than last year's despite the Covid-19 pandemic making for a challenging market environment.
In the first five months of the year, the company continued to win new clients and raise funds for its clients.
Following cost cutting measures in the latter part of 2019, the company's 'annual fixed cost base today is significantly lower than in 2019, although most of these savings will come through in the second half of 2020,' Cenkos said.
'Although material uncertainty remains on the effect that the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions will have on the economy, we are currently working on several transactions for our clients, and with our potential pipeline, together with a lower cost base in place we are well placed to meet the challenges ahead and are cautiously optimistic for the rest of the year,' it added.
At 9:05am: [LON:CNKS] Cenkos Securities PLC share price was +1p at 51.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
