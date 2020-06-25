StockMarketWire.com - Winemaker Gusborne reported wider losses as higher expenses offset a 31% rise in revenue.
Pre-tax losses widened to £2.6m from £1.78m on-year, while revenue rose 31% to £1.65m.
Operating expenses rose to £2.9m from £2.2m on increased expenditure on sales and marketing costs reflecting continuing investment in the development and future growth of the business, the company said.
'These losses continue to be in line with expectations and the long-term development strategy of the group,' it added.
At 9:29am: [LON:GUS] Gusbourne Plc share price was -2.5p at 61p
