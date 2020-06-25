StockMarketWire.com - Brewing and pub company Young & Co.'s Brewery has announced the successful completion of an equity issue raising £88.4m.
The placing raised gross proceeds of approximately £ 85.5m, a total of 4,263,453 new A placing shares and 4,900,000 non-voting (NV) placing shares at a price of 1,160p per A placing share and 735p per NV placing share.
Young & Co.'s said the concurrent offer made by the company for retail investors to subscribe for new A ordinary shares raised further gross proceeds of approximately £2.7m.
The aggregate gross proceeds raised through the placing, the retail offer and the subscription were approximately £88.4m, it confirmed.
