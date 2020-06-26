StockMarketWire.com - Zanaga Iron Ore Company said it had agreed to sell shares in the company to Shard Merchant Capital in up to three separate tranches.
Up to 21m shares in the company would be issued to Shard Merchant in three up to 7m share tranches.
In the event of the maximum numbers of shares being issued, the share capital of Zanaga would be increased by about 6.8%.
At 9:46am: [LON:ZIOC] Zanaga Iron Ore Company share price was +0.18p at 6.44p
