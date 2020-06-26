StockMarketWire.com - Ailing shopping centre landlord Intu Properties said it was likely to appoint administrators as it buckles under a large debt pile amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it had been unable to agree to standstill agreements with its creditors, ahead of a covenant waiver expiry Friday night.
'The board is therefore considering the position of Intu with a view to protecting the interests of its stakeholders,' it said.
'This is likely to involve the appointment of administrators.'
At 12:57pm: [LON:INTU] Intu Properties share price was -2.13p at 1.78p
