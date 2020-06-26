StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smiths Group                            1318.25       +5.38%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering               10165.00       +4.02%
Burberry Group                          1571.75       +3.95%
Whitbread                               2223.00       +3.88%
Smith (Ds)                               331.80       +3.72%
Jd Sports Fashion                        620.80       -2.30%
Land Securities Group                    562.20       -0.85%
National Grid                            965.10       -0.83%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4233.00       -0.77%
British Land Company                     386.35       -0.71%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             173.20      +14.70%
Weir Group                              1104.75       +6.95%
Royal Mail                               166.95       +6.00%
Rotork                                   286.70       +5.17%
Mediclinic International                 262.60       +4.79%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       51.55      -17.39%
Hammerson                                 81.74      -13.04%
Telecom Plus                            1369.00       -5.33%
Just Group                                53.40       -4.56%
Equiniti Group                           150.00       -3.72%

FTSE 350
888 Holdings                             173.20      +14.70%
Weir Group                              1104.75       +6.95%
Royal Mail                               166.95       +6.00%
Smiths Group                            1318.25       +5.38%
Rotork                                   286.70       +5.17%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       51.55      -17.39%
Hammerson                                 81.74      -13.04%
Telecom Plus                            1369.00       -5.33%
Just Group                                53.40       -4.56%
Equiniti Group                           150.00       -3.72%

AIM
Corero Network Security                    8.25      +54.06%
Dillistone Group                          23.50      +38.24%
Global Invacom Group                       7.50      +36.36%
Tasty                                      2.85      +26.67%
Redcentric                               125.00      +22.55%
Immotion Group                             2.15      -18.87%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         4.25      -17.48%
Live Company Group                        10.50      -16.00%
Manx Financial Group                       6.75      -15.63%
Caspian Sunrise  Ord 1p                    3.05      -12.86%

Overall Market
Worldsec                                   2.25     +157.14%
Corero Network Security                    8.25      +54.06%
Dillistone Group                          23.50      +38.24%
Global Invacom Group                       7.50      +36.36%
Tasty                                      2.85      +26.67%
Delta Air Lines Inc Delta Air Lines       31.75      -41.18%
Immotion Group                             2.15      -18.87%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         4.25      -17.48%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       51.55      -17.39%
Live Company Group                        10.50      -16.00%