FTSE 100 Smiths Group 1318.25 +5.38% Spirax-Sarco Engineering 10165.00 +4.02% Burberry Group 1571.75 +3.95% Whitbread 2223.00 +3.88% Smith (Ds) 331.80 +3.72% Jd Sports Fashion 620.80 -2.30% Land Securities Group 562.20 -0.85% National Grid 965.10 -0.83% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4233.00 -0.77% British Land Company 386.35 -0.71% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 173.20 +14.70% Weir Group 1104.75 +6.95% Royal Mail 166.95 +6.00% Rotork 286.70 +5.17% Mediclinic International 262.60 +4.79% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 51.55 -17.39% Hammerson 81.74 -13.04% Telecom Plus 1369.00 -5.33% Just Group 53.40 -4.56% Equiniti Group 150.00 -3.72% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 173.20 +14.70% Weir Group 1104.75 +6.95% Royal Mail 166.95 +6.00% Smiths Group 1318.25 +5.38% Rotork 286.70 +5.17% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 51.55 -17.39% Hammerson 81.74 -13.04% Telecom Plus 1369.00 -5.33% Just Group 53.40 -4.56% Equiniti Group 150.00 -3.72% AIM Corero Network Security 8.25 +54.06% Dillistone Group 23.50 +38.24% Global Invacom Group 7.50 +36.36% Tasty 2.85 +26.67% Redcentric 125.00 +22.55% Immotion Group 2.15 -18.87% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 4.25 -17.48% Live Company Group 10.50 -16.00% Manx Financial Group 6.75 -15.63% Caspian Sunrise Ord 1p 3.05 -12.86% Overall Market Worldsec 2.25 +157.14% Corero Network Security 8.25 +54.06% Dillistone Group 23.50 +38.24% Global Invacom Group 7.50 +36.36% Tasty 2.85 +26.67% Delta Air Lines Inc Delta Air Lines 31.75 -41.18% Immotion Group 2.15 -18.87% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 4.25 -17.48% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 51.55 -17.39% Live Company Group 10.50 -16.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
